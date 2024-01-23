Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria will appear January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. In his most recent tournament he placed 65th in The American Express, shooting -11 at La Quinta Country Club.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 55th.
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 (125th) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.416.
- On the greens, Echavarria registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 137th on TOUR, while he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He broke par 19.59% of the time (178th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria, who played 30 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 26.7%.
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he took home the title with a score of -21.
- Echavarria collected 417 points last season, placing 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.506 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 1.124 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.680, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023. That ranked 12th in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-3.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-0.163
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|68-77-77
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
