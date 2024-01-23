Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 12th in that event).

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.506 (he missed the cut in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 1.124 mark ranked in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.680, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.