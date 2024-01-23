PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Min Woo Lee hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 21st-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In the past five years, this is Lee's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 321.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 4.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 6.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-316.5321.4
    Greens in Regulation %-61.49%50.83%
    Putts Per Round-27.9527.8
    Par Breakers-20.83%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.64%10.83%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee last season participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot -5 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Lee accumulated 399 points last season, which placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--2.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--4.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.454

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lee's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2668-69-73-66-4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-79+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship668-70-66-76-8--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship1873-67-71-71+2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-71-70-73+1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.