Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 21st-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Lee's first time playing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 321.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 4.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 6.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|321.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|50.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee last season participated in 13 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot -5 and finished fifth in that event.
- Lee accumulated 399 points last season, which placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.454
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.