Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top 10 twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 321.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lee has an average of 4.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.