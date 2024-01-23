Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy looks for a better result in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after he placed 31st shooting E in this tournament in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, McNealy has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -5.
- McNealy last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of E.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
McNealy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McNealy has an average finish of 58th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McNealy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy is averaging 0.815 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging -2.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 last season, which ranked 188th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranked 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McNealy had a -0.269 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 184th with a 63.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.956 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him first on TOUR last season, and his 27.97 putts-per-round average ranked third. He broke par 20.55% of the time (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|184
|63.14%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.97
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.55%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.14%
|14.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy last season took part in 21 tournaments, collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Last season McNealy had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 31st with a score of E (13 shots back of the winner).
- McNealy's 414 points last season placed him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 36th in that event).
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 3.480 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy delivered his best mark last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.623.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, McNealy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.547, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked 10th in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|188
|-0.601
|-1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.269
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.141
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.956
|0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.227
|-2.767
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|31
|69-74-71-74
|E
|23
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71
|-1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.