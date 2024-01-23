Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, McNealy has an average finish of 58th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

McNealy has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.

McNealy is averaging 0.815 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.