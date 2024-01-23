Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Matthieu Pavon concluded the weekend at -17, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 aiming for a higher finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Pavon is competing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|45.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|14.93%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.641. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -4.553 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon produced his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.053. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.321, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.120) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.409
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.