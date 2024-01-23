Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.375.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 8.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466 (he finished 11th in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.