Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 47th-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Hubbard has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of -2 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season, which ranked 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranked 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard had a 0.572 mark (14th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|8.68%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Last season Hubbard took part in 37 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 37 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -17 and finished sixth.
- Hubbard earned 697 points last season, which placed him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.375.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he put up a 8.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466 (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|-0.737
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-69-69-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.