Marcus Byrd Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
In his last tournament, Marcus Byrd missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better result January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Byrd's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Byrd's Recent Performances
- Byrd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -5 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Marcus Byrd has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -3.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Byrd is averaging -6.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.3
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.64%
|38.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.38
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|17.13%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's Best Finishes
- Byrd participated in five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 20%.
Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.845
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|81-69
|+10
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
