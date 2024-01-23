Marcus Byrd Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Byrd has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -5 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Marcus Byrd has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -3.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.