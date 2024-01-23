PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Mackenzie Hughes will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 25th-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 54th.
    • In 2022, Hughes missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Hughes has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes is averaging 3.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 4.455 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season ranked 163rd on TOUR, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.230 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5297.0
    Greens in Regulation %14365.61%76.23%
    Putts Per Round4628.5728.8
    Par Breakers10521.72%29.94%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.67%9.88%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes, who participated in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times (55.2%).
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -25 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Hughes collected 890 points last season, ranking 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he delivered a 2.250 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.299 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.320-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.2300.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3830.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3673.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2014.455

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5072-70-71-71E8
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6174-71-74-72+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2976-69-74-70+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-73+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

