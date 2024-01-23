Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Mackenzie Hughes will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a 25th-place finish in Kapalua, Hawaii at The Sentry.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last four trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 54th.
- In 2022, Hughes missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes is averaging 3.072 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 4.455 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season ranked 163rd on TOUR, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.230 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|29.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|9.88%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes, who participated in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times (55.2%).
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -25 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Hughes collected 890 points last season, ranking 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he delivered a 2.250 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.299 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|3.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|4.455
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.