Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he delivered a 2.250 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 5.299 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488 (he finished first in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.469, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).