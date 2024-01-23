Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Kevin Yu will compete in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open from January 24-27 after a third-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Yu has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of +2.
- Yu last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing 44th with a score of +2.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -20 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yu is averaging -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu ranked 66th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.204, while he ranked fourth with a Greens in Regulation rate of 72.61%.
- On the greens, Yu registered a -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 191st on TOUR, while he ranked 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.82. He broke par 24.41% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|31.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|12.30%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Best Finishes
- Last season Yu took part in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 52.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Yu put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -27 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Yu earned 445 points last season, which placed him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he posted a 4.194 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he produced a 4.616 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.596 mark ranked in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|-0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|-0.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|73-70-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
|83
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.