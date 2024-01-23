Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he posted a 4.194 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he produced a 4.616 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.596 mark ranked in the field.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.862, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.