Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.837. In that event, he finished second.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037). That ranked No. 1 in the field.