Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Grayson Murray of the United States celebrates after making a putt on the 18th green during the playoff round against Keegan Bradley of the United States and Byeong Hun An of South Korea of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Keegan Bradley posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bradley has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -7.
- Bradley last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of -11.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 0.574 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 3.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 57th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.237, while he ranked 98th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.07%.
- On the greens, Bradley's 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 20th on TOUR last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st. He broke par 24.93% of the time (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|15.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley, who played 24 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
- Bradley's 1774 points last season ranked him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Bradley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.837. In that event, he finished second.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|2.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|3.081
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.