Jason Day Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.297 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.366. He finished 19th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.820, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.