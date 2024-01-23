Jason Day Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Jason Day hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) after a 34th-place finish in The American Express, which was his most recent tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over his last five trips to the Farmers Insurance Open, Day has an average score of -10, with an average finish of ninth.
- Day last played at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -8.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging -4.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 last season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day had a -0.020 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 37th last season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranked 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|42.22%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|13.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Best Finishes
- Day, who played 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Day's two wins came when he shot -23 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Day earned 1506 points last season, which placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.297 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.366. He finished 19th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.820, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|-3.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|-4.351
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|7
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|88
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-71-68-68
|-12
|110
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.