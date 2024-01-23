Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp enters play in San Diego, California seeking better results January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The American Express.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time competing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Knapp has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 319.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -2.249 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.0
|319.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|56.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|11.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.288 mark ranked in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.151. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.091). That ranked in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.616) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.