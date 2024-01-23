Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid seeks better results in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open having failed to make the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Schmid has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -18.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid has an average of -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -1.949 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 last season ranked 52nd on TOUR, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.016.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 82nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranked 166th. He broke par 23.07% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|27.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|9.26%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 39.3%.
- Last season Schmid put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -21 and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
- Schmid's 206 points last season ranked him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.284 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.533, which ranked 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.906) at The American Express (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|-2.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|-1.949
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-73-77
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
