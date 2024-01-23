Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.284 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 59th in that event.

Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.432.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.533, which ranked 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 22nd.