David Lipsky Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: David Lipsky of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
David Lipsky finished 56th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022, shooting a -4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Lipsky has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 56th, posting a score of -4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Max Homa posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), with 28.75 putts per round (17th) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- Lipsky has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Lipsky has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky is averaging -2.523 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -7.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 last season, which ranked 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 67.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 179th last season, while he averaged 29.44 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|55.19%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|14.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot -1 and finished 12th in that event.
- Lipsky's 450 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 1.790. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 5.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.060). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-2.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-2.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-2.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-7.674
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-76-72
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|68-71-74-75
|+4
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.