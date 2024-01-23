David Lipsky Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 1.790. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 5.474 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.060). That ranked 15th in the field.