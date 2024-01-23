Harris English Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Harris English hits the links January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 10th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last tournament.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, English has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -2.
- In 2023, English missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 2.777 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 3.554 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season ranked 159th on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|11.39%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Best Finishes
- English last season participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
- English ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 914 points last season.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.328 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.664.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best performance last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.372.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|2.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|3.554
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.