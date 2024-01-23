Harris English Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.328 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.664.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best performance last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.372.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.