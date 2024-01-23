PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Garrick Higgo shot +4 and took 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Higgo has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and finishing 53rd.
    • Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Higgo has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 324.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 3.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -0.093 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR with an average of -0.291 per round. Additionally, he ranked 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR, while he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 22.60% of the time (71st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8324.5
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%51.74%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.9
    Par Breakers7122.60%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%11.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 57.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -13 and finished 13th in that event.
    • With 586 points last season, Higgo finished 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he put up a 5.844 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5090.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-3.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.098-1.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1013.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-0.093

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5366-76-72-78+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-68-74-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2975-66-66-70-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.