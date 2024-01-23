Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he put up a 5.844 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.