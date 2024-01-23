Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Garrick Higgo shot +4 and took 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) January 24-27 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Higgo has played the Farmers Insurance Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and finishing 53rd.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Higgo has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 324.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 3.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -0.093 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season ranked 18th on TOUR, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR with an average of -0.291 per round. Additionally, he ranked 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
- On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR, while he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He broke par 22.60% of the time (71st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|310.8
|324.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.88%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|11.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo played 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 57.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -13 and finished 13th in that event.
- With 586 points last season, Higgo finished 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he put up a 5.844 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Higgo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-3.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.098
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.101
|3.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-0.093
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|66-76-72-78
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-68-74-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|75-66-66-70
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.