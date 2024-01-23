Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 4.158 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 2.967. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.469 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.850). That ranked 10th in the field.