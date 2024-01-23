Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He took 69th at the par-72 Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in 2023.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Thompson has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 69th, posting a score of +8.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Thompson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of -0.236 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.449 last season, which ranked 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 69.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 134th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|8.61%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Thompson teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Thompson put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -18 and finished 15th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Thompson ranked 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 596 points last season.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 4.158 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 2.967. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 4.469 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.850). That ranked 10th in the field.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.806) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|-0.236
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|71-71-74-80
|+8
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
