Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882. He finished second in that tournament.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 9.283 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.