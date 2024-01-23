Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a fifth-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -8.
- In 2023, Morikawa finished third (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of -1.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 3.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 1.012, while he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.99%.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|28.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|7.22%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of -14.
- Morikawa compiled 1246 points last season, which placed him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882. He finished second in that tournament.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 9.283 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|3.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|3.983
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|67-72-70-69
|-10
|190
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.