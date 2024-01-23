PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Collin Morikawa enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a fifth-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 24-27, 2024
    • Location: San Diego, California
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Max Homa

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Morikawa has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -8.
    • In 2023, Morikawa finished third (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has one win, two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has an average of -1.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 3.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.487 (21st) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked second on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 1.012, while he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.99%.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2302.5
    Greens in Regulation %770.99%61.39%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.0
    Par Breakers527.16%28.61%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.47%7.22%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of -14.
    • Morikawa compiled 1246 points last season, which placed him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.882. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he posted a 9.283 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa put up his best effort last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking fifth in the field at 4.687. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2023, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.652, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4872.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0123.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.047-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-1.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.4383.983

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open367-72-70-69-10190
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational666-68-72-67-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1365-73-72-71-761
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.