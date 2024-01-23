Ben Silverman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the course in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 in San Diego, California. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Silverman is competing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Silverman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Silverman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 2.067 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 5.751 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|19.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|13.74%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman participated in four tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those four events, he failed to make the cut in all of them.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.017 mark ranked in the field.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.286 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.844. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.929, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.163) in February 2023 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.751
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.