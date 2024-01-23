Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Ben Kohles hits the links in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 after a 47th-place finish in The American Express in his most recent competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Kohles has entered the Farmers Insurance Open once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth), Max Homa won this tournament in 2023.
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in five of his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 2.723 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kohles is averaging 4.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|272.8
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|5.56%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles teed off in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and finished fifth in that event.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.310 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles produced his best performance last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.860.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.709), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.564) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.158
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
