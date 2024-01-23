Ben Kohles Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.310 (he finished fifth in that event).

Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.406.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles produced his best performance last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.860.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.709), which ranked 22nd in the field.