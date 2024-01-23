Adrian Meronk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

In his last five tournaments, Meronk has an average finish of 32nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been +3.

In terms of driving distance, Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.