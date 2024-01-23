Adrian Meronk Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Adrian Meronk enters play January 24-27 in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) following a 23rd-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last competition.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Meronk is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Max Homa won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 8.383 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Homa's average driving distance was 293.8 (55th in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Meronk's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meronk has an average finish of 32nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been +3.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Meronk is averaging -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meronk is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meronk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|16.27%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's Best Finishes
- Meronk took part in 10 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Meronk's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -6 and finished 14th.
Meronk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.159
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|74-67-70-72
|-1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|75-69-74-68
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.