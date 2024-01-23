Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.

Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.522. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 8.100 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.