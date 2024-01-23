Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Aaron Rai finished 52nd in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, shooting a +3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rai has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
- In 2023, Rai finished 52nd (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Max Homa finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Homa posted an average driving distance of 293.8 (55th in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Rai's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Rai has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging -1.706 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 0.844 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 last season, which ranked 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rai had a 0.384 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranked 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He broke par 21.90% of the time (95th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|13.92%
|13.45%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai participated in 31 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- With 670 points last season, Rai ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 3.381.
- Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking fourth in the field at 7.522. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 8.100 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.343
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.384
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.149
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.262
|-1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.615
|0.844
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|64-78-74-75
|+3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-73-69-68
|-4
|31
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|68-74-76-72
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
|46
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|63-71-71-74
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
