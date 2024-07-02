Erik Barnes betting profile:

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.695 mark ranked 20th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952 (he finished 65th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.