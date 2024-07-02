PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Barnes is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 65th.
    • He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barnes has an average of -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -6.821 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.237.
    • On the greens, Barnes has registered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 141st on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67301.1297.0
    Greens in Regulation %13064.13%63.89%
    Putts Per Round11829.1430.5
    Par Breakers10323.65%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.35%18.52%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Barnes, who has 248 points, currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.695 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952 (he finished 65th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.802-3.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.237-1.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0260.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.339-2.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.352-6.821

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.