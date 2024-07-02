Erik Barnes betting profile:
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Barnes is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 65th.
- He finished 3-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Barnes has an average of -2.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of -6.821 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.802 this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.237.
- On the greens, Barnes has registered a -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 141st on TOUR, while he ranks 118th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He has broken par 23.65% of the time (103rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|301.1
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|64.13%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.14
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.65%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.35%
|18.52%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 50%.
- Barnes, who has 248 points, currently sits 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.695 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952 (he finished 65th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.802
|-3.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.237
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.026
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.339
|-2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.352
|-6.821
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the .
