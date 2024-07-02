Dylan Wu betting profile:

Over his last five appearances, Wu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Dylan Wu has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu is averaging 2.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.