Dylan Wu betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Wu's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- Wu last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|6/30/2022
|43
|69-70-71-66
|-8
Wu's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Wu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 2.213 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 2.796 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.387 mark (28th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.8
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|66.09%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.81%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.05%
|11.11%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has played 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
- Currently, Wu sits 105th in the FedExCup standings with 292 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 4.049. In that event, he finished 19th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.351
|-1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.387
|1.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.153
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.229
|2.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.418
|2.796
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the .
