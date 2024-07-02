6H AGO
Dylan Frittelli betting profile:
Dylan Frittelli enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after missing the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.
Latest odds for Frittelli at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Frittelli has entered the four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 16th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Frittelli last played at the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Frittelli's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|6/30/2022
|30
|66-70-70-68
|-10
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/11/2019
|1
|66-68-65-64
|-21
Frittelli's recent performances
- In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Frittelli .
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.2
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|192
|59.62%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|185
|19.16%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|16.52%
|10.19%
Frittelli's best finishes
- Frittelli did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 32 tournaments).
- In those 32 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Frittelli had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 56th with a score of 6-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- With 180 points last season, Frittelli ranked 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|191
|-0.695
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|186
|-0.620
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-1.258
|-0.633
Frittelli's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|72-67-72-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the .
