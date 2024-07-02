Dylan Frittelli betting profile:

In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.