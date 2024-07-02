Doug Ghim betting profile:

This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.

Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that event, he finished eighth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.