Doug Ghim betting profile:

    Doug Ghim shot 12-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Ghim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the .
    • Ghim finished 26th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Ghim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232670-65-67-70-12
    6/30/2022MC74-69+1
    7/8/20211866-67-70-68-13
    7/12/2018W/D73+2

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.313 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 0.715 in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 this season, which ranks 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.485.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151289.8292.1
    Greens in Regulation %2368.56%69.66%
    Putts Per Round13229.2831.1
    Par Breakers6224.94%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.95%12.39%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • Currently, Ghim sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4851.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0810.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.080-1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7750.715

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the .

