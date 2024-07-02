Doug Ghim betting profile:
Doug Ghim shot 12-under and placed 26th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Ghim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the .
- Ghim finished 26th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Ghim's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|6/30/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|7/8/2021
|18
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|7/12/2018
|W/D
|73
|+2
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging -1.313 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of 0.715 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 this season, which ranks 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.8 yards) ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 17th on TOUR with a mark of 0.485.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|289.8
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.56%
|69.66%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.94%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.95%
|12.39%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- Currently, Ghim sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.578. He finished 12th in that event.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 5.989. In that event, he finished eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315 (he finished 16th in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.485
|1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.081
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.080
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.775
|0.715
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.