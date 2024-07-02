Denny McCarthy betting profile:

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.