Denny McCarthy betting profile:

Denny McCarthy betting profile:

    Denny McCarthy looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the , McCarthy has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • McCarthy finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    McCarthy's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023668-64-66-70-16
    6/30/2022666-65-66-71-16
    7/8/2021MC70-71-1
    7/11/2019MC66-74-2
    7/12/20183465-69-66-73-11

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, McCarthy has an average finish of 32nd.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.043. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.93%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has registered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.60, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.1292.9
    Greens in Regulation %16560.93%58.64%
    Putts Per Round127.6028.5
    Par Breakers14521.60%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance711.99%14.81%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
    • Currently, McCarthy sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 944 points.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.344-1.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.043-0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2950.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7893.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6980.932

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

