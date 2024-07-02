6H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile:
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last five appearances at the , McCarthy has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 14-under.
- McCarthy finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
McCarthy's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|6/30/2022
|6
|66-65-66-71
|-16
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|7/12/2018
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
McCarthy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCarthy has an average finish of 32nd.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 3.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.043. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.93%.
- On the greens, McCarthy has registered a 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.60, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.1
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|60.93%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.60
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.60%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.99%
|14.81%
McCarthy's best finishes
- Although McCarthy hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
- Currently, McCarthy sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 944 points.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.344
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.043
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.295
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.789
|3.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.698
|0.932
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the .
