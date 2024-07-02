Davis Thompson betting profile:

Thompson has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.