Davis Thompson betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Thompson has played the once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 31st.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Thompson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 5.553 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (66th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 44th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 25th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.414, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 27.20% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|304.4
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.20%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.18%
|15.74%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Thompson has accumulated 818 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.309). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.152
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.372
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.048
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.986
|5.553
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the .
