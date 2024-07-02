PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    After he finished 31st in this tournament in 2023, Davis Thompson has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Thompson has played the once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 31st.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Thompson's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233168-69-65-71-11

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 5.553 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (66th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 44th, while his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 25th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.414, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.30%.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 27.20% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44304.4308.9
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%66.67%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.2
    Par Breakers1927.20%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.18%15.74%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Thompson has accumulated 818 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.309). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1521.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4141.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3722.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.048-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9865.553

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.