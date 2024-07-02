6H AGO
Davis Riley betting profile:
1 Min Read
Davis Riley hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Riley at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Riley is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of 0.683 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Riley .
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.279.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd. He has broken par 26.08% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|301.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.74%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.08%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.42%
|13.89%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Riley has accumulated 621 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking second in the field at 7.849. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.279
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.075
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.194
|1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.547
|0.683
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.