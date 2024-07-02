PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley betting profile:

    Davis Riley hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 coming off a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Riley at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Riley is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of 0.683 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 121st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 135th on TOUR with a mark of -0.279.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd. He has broken par 26.08% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %11464.74%65.74%
    Putts Per Round7328.8028.6
    Par Breakers3226.08%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.42%13.89%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Riley has accumulated 621 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking second in the field at 7.849. In that event, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3860.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.279-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.075-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1941.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.5470.683

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

