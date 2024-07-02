Davis Riley betting profile:

This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.669 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that event.

Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking second in the field at 7.849. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.914, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.