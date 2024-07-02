PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

David Skinns betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns enters the 2024 July 4-7 after a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Skinns has played the once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Skinns' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC77-64-1

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Skinns has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • David Skinns has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 3.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 57th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns owns a 0.421 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57302.1306.5
    Greens in Regulation %1069.32%74.07%
    Putts Per Round12929.2529.6
    Par Breakers5025.38%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.52%10.19%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Skinns, who has 345 points, currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 6.986 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.052-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4213.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.039-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0650.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3953.051

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249

