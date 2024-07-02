David Skinns betting profile:
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
David Skinns enters the 2024 July 4-7 after a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Skinns has played the once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|77-64
|-1
Skinns' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Skinns has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- David Skinns has averaged 306.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.839 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 3.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052, which ranks 105th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 57th, and his 54% driving accuracy average ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns owns a 0.421 average that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.1
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|69.32%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.38%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.52%
|10.19%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Skinns, who has 345 points, currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 6.986 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.052
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.421
|3.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.039
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.065
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.395
|3.051
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the .
