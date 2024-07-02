David Skinns betting profile:

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he delivered a 6.986 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.