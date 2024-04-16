PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he took 32nd in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -11 at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Dou missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2018.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dou's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dou finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Zecheng Dou has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou is averaging -0.825 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dou .

    Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.6298.1
    Greens in Regulation %8667.58%44.44%
    Putts Per Round13629.2328.3
    Par Breakers6122.85%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16915.75%14.81%

    Dou's Best Finishes

    • Dou teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times (56.2%).
    • Last season Dou's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -20 and finished fifth.
    • With 299 points last season, Dou finished 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.127-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.142-1.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0851.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.440-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.369-1.060

    Dou's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4969-70-71-69-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson563-70-64-67-20100
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-75-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5272-63-70-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-69-66-68-1648
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-70-71-66-1112

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.