Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his last tournament he took 32nd in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -11 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Dou missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2018.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dou's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dou finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dou is averaging -0.825 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.58%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.23
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|61
|22.85%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|15.75%
|14.81%
Dou's Best Finishes
- Dou teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times (56.2%).
- Last season Dou's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -20 and finished fifth.
- With 299 points last season, Dou finished 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.127
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.142
|-1.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.085
|1.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.440
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.369
|-1.060
Dou's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|63-70-64-67
|-20
|100
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|72-63-70-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.