Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Dou finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Dou has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Zecheng Dou has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dou is averaging -0.825 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.