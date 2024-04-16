Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.287 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494. He finished 57th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.