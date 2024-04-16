PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Rai missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his lone recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Rai's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/24/2022MC72-73+1

    Rai's Recent Performances

    • Rai has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 107th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 25.69% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144290.2285.7
    Greens in Regulation %970.66%68.21%
    Putts Per Round11729.0928.9
    Par Breakers5625.69%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.67%10.80%

    Rai's Best Finishes

    • Rai has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Rai sits 90th in the FedExCup standings with 199 points.

    Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.287 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1850.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4991.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0290.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0670.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.6452.816

    Rai's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1271-68-67-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open367-69-69-67-16145
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-66-68-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.