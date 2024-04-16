Aaron Rai Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
NEWPORT, WALES - JULY 23: Aaron Rai of England tees off on the eighth during Day Two of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor Resort on July 23, 2021 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 58th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 looking for a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Rai missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his lone recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Rai's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Rai's Recent Performances
- Rai has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 285.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rai is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rai's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rai has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.499, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.66%.
- On the greens, Rai's -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 107th on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 25.69% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|290.2
|285.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.66%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.69%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.67%
|10.80%
Rai's Best Finishes
- Rai has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Rai sits 90th in the FedExCup standings with 199 points.
Rai's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.287 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.494. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.185
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.499
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.029
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.067
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.645
|2.816
Rai's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|71-68-67-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.