Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.021. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.580, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 70th in that tournament).