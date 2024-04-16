Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Jacob Bridgeman enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has an average finish of 24th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.556 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 60th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.195, while he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 40th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.1
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|63.89%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.46
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|28
|27.31%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|15.05%
|13.19%
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Bridgeman ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.021. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.580, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 70th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.289
|-1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.195
|1.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.120
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.382
|1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.169
|1.667
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
