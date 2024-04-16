PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Bridgeman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has an average finish of 24th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 1.556 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.667 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 60th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.195, while he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 37th this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 40th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.1294.7
    Greens in Regulation %12363.89%63.19%
    Putts Per Round4028.4628.0
    Par Breakers2827.31%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance8715.05%13.19%

    Bridgeman's Best Finishes

    • Bridgeman has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Bridgeman ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings with 101 points.

    Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman posted his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.021. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.580, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 70th in that tournament).
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.289-1.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.1951.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.120-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3821.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1691.667

    Bridgeman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

