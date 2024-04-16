Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Echavarria's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.6 yards) ranks 164th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.578.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 47th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60. He has broken par 27.04% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|286.6
|285.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.41%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.60
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|33
|27.04%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.89%
|14.29%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Currently, Echavarria sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.084
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.578
|-2.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.090
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.295
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.457
|-2.660
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.