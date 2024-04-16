PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Echavarria's first time playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • Echavarria has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging 0.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria is averaging -2.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.6 yards) ranks 164th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 163rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.578.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR, while he ranks 47th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60. He has broken par 27.04% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164286.6285.0
    Greens in Regulation %4767.41%63.49%
    Putts Per Round4728.6028.3
    Par Breakers3327.04%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.89%14.29%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria has participated in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 101st in the FedExCup standings with 173 points.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.630.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.084-1.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.578-2.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0900.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2950.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.457-2.660

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

