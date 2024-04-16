William McGirt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, McGirt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.

Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting.