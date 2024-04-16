PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

William McGirt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, William McGirt missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better outcome April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for McGirt at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • McGirt missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    McGirt's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC73-73+2

    McGirt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, McGirt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McGirt is averaging -0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McGirt .

    McGirt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance190280.0278.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.83%72.57%
    Putts Per Round6328.7429.7
    Par Breakers15320.44%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.89%10.42%

    McGirt's Best Finishes

    • McGirt played 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season McGirt had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished 28th with a score of -14 (15 shots back of the winner).
    • McGirt's 86 points last season placed him 206th in the FedExCup standings.

    McGirt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-1.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0561.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.255-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.052-0.852

    McGirt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-67E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6471-65-71-67-104
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC78-70+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3069-70-69-68-1216
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7170-69-71-76-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5970-67-70-68-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-68-67-66-14--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.