William McGirt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: William McGirt of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, William McGirt missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better outcome April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- McGirt missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
McGirt's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
McGirt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, McGirt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -0.519 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McGirt is averaging -0.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|10.42%
McGirt's Best Finishes
- McGirt played 17 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season McGirt had his best performance at The RSM Classic, where he finished 28th with a score of -14 (15 shots back of the winner).
- McGirt's 86 points last season placed him 206th in the FedExCup standings.
McGirt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-0.852
McGirt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|71-65-71-67
|-10
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|30
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|16
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.