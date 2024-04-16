Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193 (he finished 51st in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.