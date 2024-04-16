PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the Valero Texas Open, shooting E at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -7.
    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -17.
    • Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Duncan's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023371-65-67-68-17
    3/24/20222871-71-69-70-7
    3/25/20214869-69-74-76E
    3/28/20195971-71-70-72-4

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -1.723 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 127th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.459 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.61 putts per round (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127292.9293.4
    Greens in Regulation %7066.47%66.32%
    Putts Per Round15929.6129.6
    Par Breakers13322.62%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.09%11.81%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Duncan has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
    • As of now, Duncan has collected 64 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
    • Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 51st in the field). In that event, he finished 51st.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3441.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.459-0.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.006-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.591-1.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.699-1.723

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

