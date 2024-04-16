Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he placed 51st in the Valero Texas Open, shooting E at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of -7.
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -17.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Duncan's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|3/24/2022
|28
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|3/25/2021
|48
|69-69-74-76
|E
|3/28/2019
|59
|71-71-70-72
|-4
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.863 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -1.723 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.344, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 127th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.459 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, while he averages 29.61 putts per round (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|292.9
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.47%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.61
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.62%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.09%
|11.81%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Duncan has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- As of now, Duncan has collected 64 points, which ranks him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.796 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193 (he finished 51st in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.190). That ranked in the field.
- Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 51st in the field). In that event, he finished 51st.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.344
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.459
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.006
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.591
|-1.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.699
|-1.723
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.