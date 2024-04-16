PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Chez Reavie of the United States reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • This is Reavie's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Reavie's Recent Performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging 0.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.681 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.2 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172284.2286.8
    Greens in Regulation %15162.50%57.94%
    Putts Per Round8028.8527.6
    Par Breakers11123.61%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.39%13.10%

    Reavie's Best Finishes

    • Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
    • Currently, Reavie has 85 points, ranking him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.681-1.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.163-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.5311.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.2481.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.2350.816

    Reavie's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4968-68-74-69-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

