Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Chez Reavie of the United States reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Reavie's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Reavie's Recent Performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of 1.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging 0.816 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.681 this season, which ranks 175th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.2 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.163.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|284.2
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.50%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.61%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.39%
|13.10%
Reavie's Best Finishes
- Reavie is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times.
- Currently, Reavie has 85 points, ranking him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Reavie's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.681
|-1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.163
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.531
|1.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.248
|1.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.235
|0.816
Reavie's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|68-68-74-69
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
