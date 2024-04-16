Chez Reavie Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.725, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.