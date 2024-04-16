K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406), which ranked 13th in the field.