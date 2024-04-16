K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lee has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of -9.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2020.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Lee's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/24/2020
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|3/28/2019
|26
|71-68-67-73
|-9
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 1.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.259 average that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|299.1
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|61.75%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.38
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.96%
|12.50%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Lee, who has 256 points, currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.017 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.129
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.259
|-0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.235
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.095
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.201
|1.604
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.