William Furr Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
William Furr enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic looking for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Valero Texas Open.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Furr's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Furr's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Furr has an average of 1.640 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Furr has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr has a -0.707 average that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Furr's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, while he averages 28.06 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|308.3
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|60.42%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.06
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.83%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|15.28%
|13.89%
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- As of now, Furr has compiled 31 points, which ranks him 177th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 36th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.192
|-0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.707
|-1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.391
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.421
|1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.087
|0.409
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
