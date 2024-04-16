William Furr Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 36th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.945.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that event).