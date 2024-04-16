PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bryan has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Bryan last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Bryan's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/2023MC72-73+1
    3/24/20221570-72-67-69-10

    Bryan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -1.096 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.6294.5
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%68.06%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.5
    Par Breakers3024.31%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%11.46%

    Bryan's Best Finishes

    • Bryan participated in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -14 and finished 24th.
    • Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.446-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.423-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2781.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-0.694

    Bryan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-79+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

