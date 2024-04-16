Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Bryan has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
- Bryan last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bryan's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|3/24/2022
|15
|70-72-67-69
|-10
Bryan's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -1.096 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bryan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|64.93%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|30
|24.31%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|11.46%
Bryan's Best Finishes
- Bryan participated in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Bryan's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he shot -14 and finished 24th.
- Bryan's 104 points last season placed him 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.446
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.423
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|1.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.483
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.074
|-0.694
Bryan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.