Wesley Bryan Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Bryan has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Bryan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.

Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging -1.096 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.