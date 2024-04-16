Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

Vince Whaley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting.