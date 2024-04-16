Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
In his most recent competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Vince Whaley concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 69th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 seeking a better finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Whaley has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of -6.
- Whaley last participated in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, finishing 28th with a score of -7.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Whaley's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|28
|70-68-70-73
|-7
|3/25/2021
|28
|71-74-70-70
|-3
|9/24/2020
|28
|69-71-71-69
|-8
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Whaley has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whaley is averaging -1.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whaley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.615 this season (172nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 85th, while his 46% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.311.
- On the greens, Whaley's -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 155th this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|298.0
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.11%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.27
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.23%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.68%
|16.67%
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 44.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 56 points, Whaley currently ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked in the field.
- Whaley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.721.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.380), which ranked 14th in the field.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 54th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.615
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.311
|-1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.083
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.462
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.306
|-1.666
Whaley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
