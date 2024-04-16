Victor Perez Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Victor Perez of France plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Victor Perez ended the weekend at -1, good for a 45th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 seeking a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Perez has played the Corales Puntacana Championship once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Perez's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/24/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Perez's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Perez has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 3.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 ranks 59th on TOUR this season, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 17th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.594, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.79%.
- On the greens, Perez has registered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|300.7
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.79%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.58
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.73%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.75%
|9.88%
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Currently, Perez sits 91st in the FedExCup standings with 196 points.
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.880 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.257 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.302, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.228
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.594
|1.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.062
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.295
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.465
|3.441
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
