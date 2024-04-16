Victor Perez Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.880 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.257 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.302, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.