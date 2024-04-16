Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Alexander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.