Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander finished 26th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Alexander finished 26th (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Alexander's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of 2.101 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 76th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.134. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.79%.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|300.1
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|63.79%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.86
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.99%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.33%
|13.89%
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Alexander has collected 111 points, which ranks him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.119. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.768), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.322
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.134
|0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.151
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.326
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.289
|2.101
Alexander's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.