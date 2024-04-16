PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander finished 26th in the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, shooting a -8 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Alexander finished 26th (with a score of -8) in his lone appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Alexander's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232670-70-71-69-8

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Alexander is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of 2.101 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.322 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 76th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.134. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.79%.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (83rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64300.1302.2
    Greens in Regulation %12563.79%62.15%
    Putts Per Round8328.8628.3
    Par Breakers12422.99%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.33%13.89%

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Alexander has collected 111 points, which ranks him 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander posted his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.119. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.768), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Alexander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.322-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1340.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1511.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.3260.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2892.101

    Alexander's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

