Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.