Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Troy Merritt of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    After he finished 34th in this tournament in 2021, Troy Merritt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Merritt has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2021, Merritt finished 34th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Merritt's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/25/20213472-69-70-75-2

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Merritt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging -2.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.186 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a -0.062 average that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156287.9286.3
    Greens in Regulation %9865.17%65.08%
    Putts Per Round6928.7729.0
    Par Breakers7625.00%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.38%15.08%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Merritt, who has 68 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.186-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0621.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.283-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.552-2.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.518-1.660

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

