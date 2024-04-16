Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Troy Merritt of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
After he finished 34th in this tournament in 2021, Troy Merritt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Corales Puntacana Championship, Merritt has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2021, Merritt finished 34th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Merritt's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/25/2021
|34
|72-69-70-75
|-2
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Merritt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging -2.486 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.186 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a -0.062 average that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.77 putts per round (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|287.9
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.17%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.77
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.38%
|15.08%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times.
- Merritt, who has 68 points, currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.941 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076. He finished 58th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.186
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.062
|1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.283
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.552
|-2.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.518
|-1.660
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.