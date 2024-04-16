Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trace Crowe takes to the links in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Crowe is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Crowe's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Crowe finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Crowe has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
- Trace Crowe has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -3.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Crowe's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.191, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranks 96th, and his 52% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe sports a -0.836 average that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 58.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe's 0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 44th this season, while he averages 28.13 putts per round (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|296.1
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|58.15%
|56.06%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.13
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.70%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|182
|21.48%
|20.20%
Crowe's Best Finishes
- Crowe is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Crowe sits 172nd in the FedExCup standings with 35 points.
Crowe's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.300. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.555 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.191
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.836
|-2.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.404
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.344
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.704
|-3.205
Crowe's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.