Trace Crowe Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five appearances, Crowe finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Crowe has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.

Trace Crowe has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Crowe has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.