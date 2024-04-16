Tommy Gainey Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Tommy Gainey concluded the weekend at -11, good for a 32nd-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 seeking a higher finish.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Gainey has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of -4.
- Gainey missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gainey's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|3/24/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/24/2020
|73
|71-68-72-77
|E
|3/28/2019
|MC
|73-72
|+1
Gainey's Recent Performances
- Gainey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gainey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Tommy Gainey has averaged 275.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gainey is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gainey is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Gainey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|275.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|37.50%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|12.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's Best Finishes
- Gainey, who played 15 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 26.7%.
- Last season Gainey's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship. He shot -15 and finished 16th in that event.
- With 46 points last season, Gainey ranked 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|28
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|81-67
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-71-67-68
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
