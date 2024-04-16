Tom Whitney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
Tom Whitney enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 after a 75th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Whitney's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -1.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging 0.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.653 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whitney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 119th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney sports a 0.119 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 29.68 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|293.8
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.67%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.68
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.75%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|16.16%
|15.97%
Whitney's Best Finishes
- Whitney has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Whitney has 76 points, ranking him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Whitney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.238
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.119
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.658
|-2.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.017
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.318
|-1.653
Whitney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
