Tom Whitney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.