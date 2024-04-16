PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tom Whitney Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Whitney enters the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship April 18-21 after a 75th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Whitney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -1.
    • Tom Whitney has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging 0.258 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.653 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Whitney .

    Whitney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Whitney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.238, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 119th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney sports a 0.119 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whitney's -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 29.68 putts per round (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119293.8295.3
    Greens in Regulation %6166.67%63.19%
    Putts Per Round16429.6829.5
    Par Breakers8624.75%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance12716.16%15.97%

    Whitney's Best Finishes

    • Whitney has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Whitney has 76 points, ranking him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney put up his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 41st in the field.
    • Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2381.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.119-0.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.658-2.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.0170.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.318-1.653

    Whitney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

