Thriston Lawrence Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has an average finish of 68th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of 11 those two times he's made the cut.

Thriston Lawrence has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.