Thriston Lawrence Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 22: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa tees off on the 15th hole during Day Two of the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 22, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence enters play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship from April 18-21 after a 74th-place finish in Hoylake, United Kingdom at The Open Championship.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Lawrence is playing at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field) with a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st) and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Lawrence's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lawrence has an average finish of 68th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Lawrence hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has finished with an average score of 11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Thriston Lawrence has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lawrence is averaging -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lawrence is averaging -1.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.2
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.21%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.81%
|12.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.10%
|19.84%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's Best Finishes
- Lawrence participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Last season Lawrence had his best performance at the PGA Championship, where he finished 62nd with a score of +11 (20 shots back of the winner).
Lawrence's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.950
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|62
|75-69-73-74
|+11
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|74
|71-70-75-79
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.