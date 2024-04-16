Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith looks to improve upon his 70th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Pendrith has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of +1.
- In 2023, Pendrith finished 70th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Pendrith's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|3/25/2021
|34
|71-73-72-70
|-2
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pendrith finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of -1.265 in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.174.
- On the greens, Pendrith's 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|308.9
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.15%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.76%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.90%
|17.59%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- While Pendrith has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Pendrith, who has 159 points, currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.461 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.349
|-1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.174
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.538
|1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.078
|-1.265
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
