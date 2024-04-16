Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.461 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.