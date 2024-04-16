PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith looks to improve upon his 70th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Pendrith has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of +1.
    • In 2023, Pendrith finished 70th (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • When Matt Wallace won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 299.8 (15th in the field), 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Pendrith's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20237077-66-76-72+3
    3/25/20213471-73-72-70-2

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pendrith finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Pendrith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 309.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging 1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pendrith has an average of -1.265 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 (151st) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.174.
    • On the greens, Pendrith's 0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9308.9309.2
    Greens in Regulation %10065.15%62.50%
    Putts Per Round11729.0928.9
    Par Breakers5525.76%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.90%17.59%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • While Pendrith has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • Pendrith, who has 159 points, currently sits 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.461 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.753. He finished 10th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.349-1.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.174-0.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.063-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.5381.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.078-1.265

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
