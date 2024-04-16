PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, O'Hair has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2023, O'Hair finished 29th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    O'Hair's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232968-71-71-71-7
    3/24/20225071-71-70-72-4
    9/24/20201467-67-70-74-10

    O'Hair's Recent Performances

    • O'Hair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on O'Hair .

    O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3280.5
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%27.38%
    Putts Per Round6428.7528.6
    Par Breakers9921.79%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%15.87%

    O'Hair's Best Finishes

    • O'Hair, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Last season O'Hair's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 37th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.405-

    O'Hair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC66-77+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5065-69-67-72-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

