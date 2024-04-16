Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Sean O'Hair of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) April 18-21.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, O'Hair has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -7.
- In 2023, O'Hair finished 29th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
O'Hair's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|29
|68-71-71-71
|-7
|3/24/2022
|50
|71-71-70-72
|-4
|9/24/2020
|14
|67-67-70-74
|-10
O'Hair's Recent Performances
- O'Hair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|280.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|27.38%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|15.87%
O'Hair's Best Finishes
- O'Hair, who took part in 20 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 35% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Last season O'Hair's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 37th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|-
O'Hair's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|65-69-67-72
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.