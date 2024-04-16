Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

O'Hair has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, O'Hair has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.

Sean O'Hair has averaged 280.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.