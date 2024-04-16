PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scott Piercy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 29th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
    • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Wallace

    At the Corales Puntacana Championship

    • Piercy's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Piercy last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -7.
    • With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Piercy's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/23/20232974-67-70-70-7

    Piercy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Piercy is averaging -4.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -5.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Piercy .

    Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3284.3
    Greens in Regulation %15465.15%48.81%
    Putts Per Round4528.5629.5
    Par Breakers5822.90%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance14914.98%16.27%

    Piercy's Best Finishes

    • Piercy participated in 35 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he had a 48.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Piercy had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 19th with a score of -16 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Piercy compiled 280 points last season, which ranked him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.0980.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.017-1.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.0200.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.009-4.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.144-5.158

    Piercy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3972-65-69-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1964-69-69-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4069-68-72-72+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5770-72-76-69-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicW/D76+5--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenW/D80+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4568-70-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-70-66-69-10--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2366-68-67-70-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2768-66-68-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3870-68-66-66-12--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-73+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.