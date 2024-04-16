Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Scott Piercy seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. He placed 29th at the par-72 Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,670 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Matt Wallace
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Piercy's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Piercy last played at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -7.
- With a driving average of 299.8 yards (15th in the field), a 73.21% driving accuracy (31st), and 26.75 putts per round (third), Matt Wallace captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Piercy's Recent History at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/23/2023
|29
|74-67-70-70
|-7
Piercy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Piercy is averaging -4.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Piercy is averaging -5.158 Strokes Gained: Total.
Piercy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|65.15%
|48.81%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.56
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|58
|22.90%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|14.98%
|16.27%
Piercy's Best Finishes
- Piercy participated in 35 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 48.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Piercy had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 19th with a score of -16 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Piercy compiled 280 points last season, which ranked him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Piercy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.098
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.017
|-1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.020
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.009
|-4.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.144
|-5.158
Piercy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|72-65-69-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|64-69-69-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|69-68-72-72
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|70-72-76-69
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-70-66-69
|-10
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|66-68-67-70
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|68-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|70-68-66-66
|-12
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.