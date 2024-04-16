Scott Piercy Betting Profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

In his last five events, Piercy has an average finish of 37th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Piercy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five starts.

Piercy is averaging -4.291 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.